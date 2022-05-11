RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Efia Odo ‘Begs’ Rihanna to sign her as brand ambassador

Authors:

Daniel Nti

World claimed R&B star, Rihanna is set to launch her luxury skincare brand in Ghana and as other African countries and influencers are flagging themselves for ambassadorial deals already.

Rihanna & Efia Odo
Rihanna & Efia Odo

Celebrated model, actress, and influencer, Efia Odo has expressed her immense interest in working with Grammy award winning artiste and fashion designer Rihanna as ambassadors for her skincare product, Fenty.

Recommended articles

Rihanna Fenty announced via her social media platforms that her Fenty beauty and Fenty skin products are finally going on sale in Africa.

Rihanna & Efia Odo
Rihanna & Efia Odo Rihanna & Efia Odo Pulse Ghana

The tweet was by Rihanna herself where she listed the countries in Africa where she intends to have her products launched. It included Botswana, Ghana , Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia and many more.

The tweet read:

" i’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe...we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica"

After the tweet went viral, actress Efia Odo was quick to make her request known to Rihanna via a tweet which 'begged' the singer to sign her up an as ambassador for her skin care product.

"Efia Odo's tweet read "Rihanna Sing me upppp I'm ready to be your ambassador !!1"

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are the worst-dressed celebrities at the VGMA 2022

Wosrt-dressed celebs on the VGMA23 red carpet

VGMA 23: Shugatiti gets massive backlash for see-through dress on social media

Shugatiti

See Hajia 4 Real’s daughter dress as mermaid in birthday photos

Hajia 4 Reals Daughter, Naila

Which side is the rags? A look at Kuami Eugene’s VGMA outfit

Kuami Eugene