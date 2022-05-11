Efia Odo ‘Begs’ Rihanna to sign her as brand ambassador

Rihanna Fenty announced via her social media platforms that her Fenty beauty and Fenty skin products are finally going on sale in Africa.

Rihanna & Efia Odo Pulse Ghana

The tweet was by Rihanna herself where she listed the countries in Africa where she intends to have her products launched. It included Botswana, Ghana , Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia and many more.

The tweet read:

" i’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe...we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica"

After the tweet went viral, actress Efia Odo was quick to make her request known to Rihanna via a tweet which 'begged' the singer to sign her up an as ambassador for her skin care product.