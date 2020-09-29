Empress Gifty always looks timeless in all the lovely dresses especially when she steps on the red carpet.

She always chooses simple but classy hairstyles to match with her stunning looks and great personality. Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and Diana does it perfectly.

The seasoned songstress has an amazing sense of style and has the right body to slay any outfit.

We have compiled the best photos of giving us a bold look in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic take over.

Whatever your style mood, this is your place. Check out these our favourite looks of the musician and share your thoughts with us.

