Ghanaian musician, Fantana made her first red carpet appearance at the 2019 Glitz Style in grand style.

The RuffTown Records' new signee, Fantana who is out with her first single ‘So What’ gave us more reason to follow her on social media. She stepped up her fashion sense in a lovely dress.

She looked stunning a lovely golden dress showing off her cleavage. The form-fitting dress with a high slit was paired with gorgeous high heels.

She paired her looks with a loop earring and a purse. Her long tresses were let loose and her makeup was on point. We are eager to see more incredible designs from her.