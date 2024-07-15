Fashion inspired by Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

If you want to emulate her style and dress like her, here are some tips to help you achieve that look:
Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of NDC flagbearer John Mahama, is renowned for her elegant and sophisticated fashion sense, often seen in beautiful African prints and lace.
1. Embrace African prints
African prints, also known as Ankara, are a staple in Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s wardrobe. To incorporate these vibrant patterns into your style:
- Choose quality fabric: Invest in high-quality African prints. The richness of the fabric adds to the overall luxurious look.
- Opt for bold patterns: Don't shy away from bold and colourful patterns. These prints are meant to stand out and make a statement.
- Mix and match: Pair different prints together, but ensure they complement each other in terms of colour and pattern size.
2. Incorporate lace
Lace adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to any outfit. Here’s how to incorporate lace into your wardrobe:
- Lace dresses: Choose dresses that feature lace detailing, whether it’s the entire dress or just accents like sleeves or bodice.
- Lace tops: Pair lace tops with solid-coloured skirts or trousers for a balanced look.
- Lace overlays: Use lace as an overlay on African prints to create a unique and rich texture.
3. Accessorise elegantly
Accessories can elevate your look to a rich aunty status:
- Statement jewellery: Opt for bold, statement pieces such as large earrings, chunky necklaces, and bracelets. Gold and beaded jewellery work particularly well with African prints.
- Elegant handbags: Choose handbags that are stylish and of high quality. Leather or beaded bags often work well with traditional attire.
4. Tailored fit
Ensure that your clothes are well-fitted. Tailoring can make a huge difference in how polished and expensive your outfit looks:
- Custom-made outfits: Consider having your outfits custom-made to ensure they fit perfectly and flatter your body shape.
- Alterations: If off-the-rack clothes don’t fit perfectly, take them to a tailor for adjustment.
To dress like a rich aunty inspired by Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, focus on high-quality African prints, elegant lace, and well-chosen accessories. Ensure your clothes are well-fitted and carry yourself with confidence.
With these tips, you’ll be able to achieve a sophisticated and culturally rich look that exudes elegance and affluence.