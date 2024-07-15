Fashion inspired by Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

1. Embrace African prints

African prints, also known as Ankara, are a staple in Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s wardrobe. To incorporate these vibrant patterns into your style:

Choose quality fabric : Invest in high-quality African prints. The richness of the fabric adds to the overall luxurious look.

: Invest in high-quality African prints. The richness of the fabric adds to the overall luxurious look. Opt for bold patterns : Don't shy away from bold and colourful patterns. These prints are meant to stand out and make a statement.

: Don't shy away from bold and colourful patterns. These prints are meant to stand out and make a statement. Mix and match: Pair different prints together, but ensure they complement each other in terms of colour and pattern size.

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang Pulse Ghana

2. Incorporate lace

Lace adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to any outfit. Here’s how to incorporate lace into your wardrobe:

Lace dresses : Choose dresses that feature lace detailing, whether it’s the entire dress or just accents like sleeves or bodice.

: Choose dresses that feature lace detailing, whether it’s the entire dress or just accents like sleeves or bodice. Lace tops : Pair lace tops with solid-coloured skirts or trousers for a balanced look.

: Pair lace tops with solid-coloured skirts or trousers for a balanced look. Lace overlays: Use lace as an overlay on African prints to create a unique and rich texture.

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang Pulse Ghana

3. Accessorise elegantly

Accessories can elevate your look to a rich aunty status:

Statement jewellery : Opt for bold, statement pieces such as large earrings, chunky necklaces, and bracelets. Gold and beaded jewellery work particularly well with African prints.

: Opt for bold, statement pieces such as large earrings, chunky necklaces, and bracelets. Gold and beaded jewellery work particularly well with African prints. Elegant handbags: Choose handbags that are stylish and of high quality. Leather or beaded bags often work well with traditional attire.

4. Tailored fit

Ensure that your clothes are well-fitted. Tailoring can make a huge difference in how polished and expensive your outfit looks:

Custom-made outfits : Consider having your outfits custom-made to ensure they fit perfectly and flatter your body shape.

: Consider having your outfits custom-made to ensure they fit perfectly and flatter your body shape. Alterations: If off-the-rack clothes don’t fit perfectly, take them to a tailor for adjustment.

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang Pulse Ghana

To dress like a rich aunty inspired by Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, focus on high-quality African prints, elegant lace, and well-chosen accessories. Ensure your clothes are well-fitted and carry yourself with confidence.