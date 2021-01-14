The relationship between celebrities and fashion trends is much intertwined. Most of these well-known personalities are either setting the trends with their unique style or making existing designs more mainstream as fans flock to emulate the look.

Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur, Fella Makafui is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The style icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

The recent mother is spotted stepping out and we love her look. She heated up the 'gram when she posted photos of her in a silver evening gown. Fella wore the hell out of the two pieces feather and satin dress by Shop Ellanore.

The shimmering dress skimmed her amazing figure and had the beads cascading below her breast to her back. The way she flaunted some skin on the top was amazing.

The highlight of the dress that long train that flowed from her waist lay on delicately on the ground.

Fella Makafui

Fella paired the dress with a straight hairstyle and neutral makeup which accentuated her natural beauty.

The actress seems not to be going down on fashion this year as she captioned her post, "This is just a test run, this isn’t the comeback."

This dress is perfect for any red carpet show and we can't wait to imitate her style.