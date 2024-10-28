From kente to co-ords: unveiling the latest Gen Z fashion trends in Ghana

Here are five fashion trends currently popular among Ghana's Gen Z.

1.Kente-Inspired Streetwear

Kente print-inspired streetwear is a vibrant trend that embodies Ghanaian tradition in a modern, urban setting.

Traditionally reserved for ceremonial attire, kente has found new life in the world of street fashion, with designers reimagining this famous motif on oversized hoodies, joggers, bucket hats, and even sneakers.

Ghanaian millennials are embracing kente streetwear as a way to stay connected to their roots while expressing their individuality on the streets. This trend exemplifies a striking blend of cultural pride and contemporary flair, appealing to Gen Z's desire for authenticity and variety in fashion.

2.Oversized Blazers and Vintage Pieces

Oversized blazers and vintage pieces are making waves among Ghanaian Gen Z fashionistas, blending old-school sophistication with modern, relaxed fits. The oversized blazer trend is versatile, working seamlessly with jeans, skirts, or even athleisure pieces for a laid-back yet stylish look.

Vintage clothing, often thrifted or upcycled, brings a unique, sustainable edge to these outfits, with classic cuts and retro prints offering a nostalgic vibe. Stylists note that this trend allows young Ghanaians to express a refined yet effortless style while standing out in outfits that are truly one of a kind.

3.Beaded Jewellery and Waist Beads

Jewellery, particularly handmade beaded necklaces, bracelets, and waist beads, are not only in style but also meaningful.

Waist beads, in particular, have seen a resurgence among young women for their cultural symbolism and beauty. These accessories are often styled with both casual and dressy outfits alike, adding a personal touch.

4.African Print Co-ords

African print co-ords are a vibrant and dynamic trend taking centre stage in Ghanaian Gen Z fashion, combining bold patterns with effortless style. These matching sets—whether skirts and tops, trousers and blouses, or shorts and jackets—feature traditional African prints like kente, Ankara, and bogolan.

They're popular for their versatility, often styled with chunky sneakers for a casual day look or with heels and statement accessories for more formal occasions. Stylists highlight that African print co-ords are an easy way for young people to embrace their heritage while staying on-trend, mixing cultural pride with contemporary fashion aesthetics.

5.Sustainable Fashion and Upcycling

Sustainable fashion and upcycling have emerged as influential trends among Ghanaian Gen Z, reflecting a growing awareness of environmental issues and a desire for unique, personalised style. This movement encourages young people to repurpose old garments or materials into fashionable, one-of-a-kind pieces, reducing waste and promoting creativity.

This trend not only supports eco-friendly practices but also allows individuals to express their individuality through customised designs. From turning vintage jeans into stylish bags to transforming worn-out shirts into trendy crop tops, the possibilities are endless. By embracing sustainable fashion, Ghanaian youth are making a statement that style and responsibility can go hand in hand, paving the way for a more conscious future in the fashion industry.