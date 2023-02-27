Sheryl Lee Raph nailed the perfect look for a bride in gorgeous kente outfit

A modern bride right now really can decide what suits her best without bothering too much about some outdated rules. It’s totally fine if you’ve got a little something different in mind for your big day.

American actress and singer, Sheryl Lee Ralph OJ, is an outstanding woman who has made a good name for herself.

We are inspired by how she takes pieces and blends them together into her own style, a sign of modern sophistication.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

Sheryl has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, the fashionista always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully. She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allow her to stand out. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she has a great sense of style.

The Deen Jones character in Dreamgirls was spotted wearing a glamorous steadily crafted custom-made gown Kente by renowned Ghanaian designer Pistis at the NAACP awards.

The actress and activist ravishingly stunned in the gold piece with a melanin glow confidently rocking Ghana's rich Kente in style.

As a satisfied client, in a tweet shared her admiration and gratitude to the creative designer for bringing to life her gorgeous look.

"How proud and happy we are to introduce you to Pistis Ghana Limited. The husband and wife team of Kabutey and Sumaiya spent 1000 hours constructing this gown of beaded royal Kente cloth for me @naacpimageaward, Their website is http://pistisghana.com and

Instagram- @pistisgh"

If you are a new bride preparing to say "I do", then, check out for style inspiration.

