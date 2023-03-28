ADVERTISEMENT
#GhanaMonth: 10 best-dressed celebrities in traditional costumes

Berlinda Entsie

We celebrate our style influencers for the month of March (Ghana Month).

Curtains finally closing for our style calendar for March and we observe our fashion icons who consistently left us sight-trapped with their impeccable appearances.

Recommended articles

If your African print style is tailored to perfection, you'll end up making a fashion statement and setting a trend others might likely follow.

Rocking different African prints outfits is getting more popular and we love how Ghanaian celebrities and style influencers are rocking it.

Certainly, the fabric and its styles aren’t going out of trend anytime soon since designers have found several ways to keep them alive.

The world of fashion in Ghana is beginning to embrace the beauty of rocking African fabric and prints to work, unlike before when people stuck to wearing corporate ready-to-wear outfits to events and even work.

March is a month designated to celebrate Ghana, hence, celebrities are stepping out in African print and traditional costumes and we totally love them.

From Berla Mundi, to Gloria Sarfo, then Giovani Caelb among others, here are our best-dressed celebrities for the Ghana month celebration.

Gloria Sarfo

Gloria Sarfo
Gloria Sarfo Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Mzgee

Mzgee
Mzgee Pulse Ghana

Giovani Caleb

Giovani Caleb
Giovani Caleb Pulse Ghana

AJ Sarpong

AJ Sarpong
AJ Sarpong Pulse Ghana

Stephanie Benson

Stephanie Benson
Stephanie Benson Pulse Ghana
John Dumelo

John Dumelo
John Dumelo Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Abeiku Santana

Abeiku Santana
Abeiku Santana Pulse Ghana

APlus

Aplus
Aplus Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
