GhanaMonth: 10 best-dressed celebrities in traditional costumes

If your African print style is tailored to perfection, you'll end up making a fashion statement and setting a trend others might likely follow.

Rocking different African prints outfits is getting more popular and we love how Ghanaian celebrities and style influencers are rocking it.

Certainly, the fabric and its styles aren’t going out of trend anytime soon since designers have found several ways to keep them alive.

The world of fashion in Ghana is beginning to embrace the beauty of rocking African fabric and prints to work, unlike before when people stuck to wearing corporate ready-to-wear outfits to events and even work.

March is a month designated to celebrate Ghana, hence, celebrities are stepping out in African print and traditional costumes and we totally love them.

From Berla Mundi, to Gloria Sarfo, then Giovani Caelb among others, here are our best-dressed celebrities for the Ghana month celebration.

Gloria Sarfo

Berla Mundi

Mzgee

Giovani Caleb

AJ Sarpong

Stephanie Benson

John Dumelo

Cookietee

Abeiku Santana

APlus