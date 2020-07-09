Aside from the visual representation of history philosophy and ethics the Ghanaian Kente symbolizes, the cloth is sure a beautiful gift Ghana has to the world.

The moment you rock the cloth, you stand out and tell exactly where your origin is.

Over the years, Ghana has been "meeting" Nigeria on various levels: food, music and many more.

This time, our Nigerians want to meet us on the fashion level.

This said, we spotted Nigerian fashionista, Linda Osifo rocking the Ghanaian Kente on her birthday.

Adorned in a bralette Kente top, the beauty queen matched it with a fitted bow tie skirt.

She complemented her look with flawless makeup and Bantu knots which depict real culture.

Linda gave a pounding fufu pose and an infectious smile for the camera.

Check photos below:

Linda Osifo

Linda Osifo