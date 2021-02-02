Selecting clothes for work is not what most people look forward to. Staying stylish all through your busy day isn’t a bad idea. It helps you create a presence and leave a good impression on your clients.

Looking good also has a way of helping you get through the day gracefully. Just because we want you to have a splendid day at work, actress Fella Makafui has come your way to inspire you.

Fella Makafui

It’s no news that the fashion world keeps evolving and fashionistas are changing the status quo. Before now, suits are meant to make you look powerful, corporate and serious.

We can tell you that it’s a different story today. Fashion designers, editors, stylists, and influencers have decided to give the suit a different face by exploring different fabrics and designs.

Wearing suits doesn’t have to look boring anymore as Fella gives us some tips on how to rock the style. She has proven that you can still channel your sass while wearing a suit.

Fella Makafui

She shared a photo on her Instagram page where she was wearing this pink pantsuit. Her subtle makeup is just right for a work style, you can’t do too much to the office.

Fella's curly brownish-blonde hairstyle gave the outfit the right attention it deserves.

We love the black mini bag and the nude stilettoes that accessorised her look. Bright colours are known to look exceptional. You can light up that environment with a bright coloured suit set just like this.