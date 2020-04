Ghanaian actress and fashion icon, Zynnell Zuh has served us a stunning look after the partial lockdown in epicentres of the country was lifted.

Knowing who she is, flaunting a new fashion style was non-negotiable more or less as businesses have begun to operate.

Adorned in a mixture of golden long apparel and a touch of shiny bling, the Ghanaian actress complimented her style with nude makeup and a hairstyle that perfectly fits her looks.

Check out her photos below:

Zynnell Zuh

