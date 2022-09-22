Harold Amenyah: 6 times the birthday boy was fascinating on the 'gram

When it comes to celebrity style, more attention is given the women. But we want to give a little shout-out to the famous men out there catching our eyes with their sartorial choices.

These celebrities are changing narratives. They are proof that men’s style is more than just suits, jeans and collared shirts. It can be colourful, fun and captivating.

Ghanaian actor, Harold Amenyah is amongst the male celebrities in the country who consistently make a bold fashion statement.

He is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry.

He is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The entertainer cum fashionista is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through his daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when he is stepping out.

He has the appearance of a superstar. He turns a year older today, September 23, 2022. Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Wishing himself on Instagram, Harold posted a video and captioned, "+1. Virgo King coming through to crown."

Check out our top favourite looks inspired by the superstar, Harold Amenyah.

Pulse Ghana

