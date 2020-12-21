Choosing the right ensemble for a red carpet event can be an impossible feat to pull off. There is always pressure on our stars to beat their record, dress to please their followers, share few style tips and step out of the box.

It involves taking risks when it comes choosing the type of fabric, the colour of the fabric and design to match perfectly with hairstyle, shoe and bag game while considering the theme of the event.

Various star-studded events have taken place so far this year. The most recent one was the 2020 Golden Movie Awards.

While some celebrities were applauded for their stunning looks on the red carpet, others missed the mark.

Of course, we aren't saying celebrities should break the bank to look stunning on the red carpet but a simple and gorgeous look won't be too much to ask for.

Check out the list below:

Akofa Edjeani Asiedu

If you decide to go big aside from an already established great look, be ready for the risks. The cloth did not compliment her as it should.

Toosweet Annan

This game becomes difficult when someone who is the King of Slayers fails to impress. Toosweet Annan's suit was a go home one. It had too many colours. Your smile looks amazing. That’s it. Seriously, that’s it.

Vicky Zugah

Vicky has so much command over her fashion that when you have that dilemma for her, it means it’s a bad look.

Elikem Kumordzi

A great tailor anytime, any day. I am still wondering what happened this time. The outfit was too plenty and his blonde beard and black pair of shoes made it worst.

Beverly Afaglo

Aww Beverly, Why? The floor-sweeping fabric attached to the dress was simply not needed. It destroyed everything.

Osebor

In fact, this 'Zara Man' has loads of questions to answer on his outfit. What is this pinafore dress?