It’s a known fact that entertainment and fashion go hand and hand and over the years musicians have taken over the fashion industry with their high fashion sense.

The style influencers are promoting and supporting the fashion industry in the musician videos and shows in and outside Ghana.

Highlife musician, Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah popularly known as Bisa Kdei understands the importance of branding and how to stand out with his songs, inspire and communicate with his fans through his soothing voice and lyrics.

The musician has popped out with some hot colourful fashion styles showcasing the pride he has in the Africa fashion.

He made these shoots during the making of his new song featuring Sista Afia titled “Offie Nnipa”.

Apart from these shoots, Bisa Kdei has been seen displaying many African Fashion print styles in most of his music videos.

Bisa is the perfect muse and style influencer for young men who want to step up their fashion sense and make a bold fashion statement at any event.

Here are our top photos of Bisa Kdei which proves he is great a style influencer.

