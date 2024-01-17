ADVERTISEMENT
4 ways to hide your big belly in a tight dress

If you want to minimize the appearance of your belly in a bodycon dress, there are several fashion tips and tricks you can try.

Keep in mind that the most important thing is to feel comfortable and confident in whatever you wear. Here are four ways to help conceal your belly in a bodycon dress:

1. Choose the right fabric: Go for dresses made from thicker and more structured fabrics. These materials can help smooth out lumps and bumps, providing a more flattering silhouette.

Fabrics like ponte knit, scuba, or thicker jerseys can be good choices as they have some stretch but also offer a bit more control.

2. Wear shapewear: Consider using shapewear underneath your bodycon dress. High-waisted shaping shorts or a full-body shaper can help to flatten and smooth the stomach area.

Choose shapewear that provides support without causing discomfort, and make sure it fits well to avoid creating bulges in other areas.

3. Go for ruching or draping: Look for dresses with strategic ruching or draping details around the midsection. These design elements can help camouflage the belly by creating visual interest and distracting from any perceived imperfections.

Ruching gathers fabric in a way that disguises bumps, while draping can add an elegant flow to the dress.

4. Select darker colors or prints: Dark colors and small, subtle prints can be more forgiving when it comes to hiding the stomach area. Darker shades like black, navy, or deep burgundy tend to create a slimming effect.

If you prefer prints, opt for ones with a dark background and smaller patterns, as they can be more flattering than larger, bold prints.

Additionally, proper tailoring can make a significant difference in how a dress fits, so consider alterations if needed to achieve the most flattering look for your body shape.

