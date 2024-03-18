For men: How to dress smart for a first date in 8 steps

Opt for light and breathable fabrics

Given the country's climate, choose light and breathable fabrics like cotton or linen. A neatly pressed, short-sleeved button-down shirt paired with cotton chinos or well-fitted trousers offers both comfort and style.

These fabrics keep you cool and ensure you remain fresh throughout your date.

According to Patrick Kenger, personal and celebrity menswear stylist and founder of Pivot Image Consulting, camp-collar shirts are a trend that's going strong this year. They're characterized by a one-piece collar that lies flat against the shirt."Camp-collar shirts are the perfect top for summer," he told Insider. "They're the perfect way to add a modern touch to your everyday short-sleeve button-down shirts." Business Insider USA

Embrace local designs

Incorporating African prints or traditional designs into your outfit adds a unique touch and celebrates our rich culture. Whether it’s an accessory like a pocket square or a bold print shirt, these elements make your ensemble stand out in the best way possible.

Smart footwear choices

Footwear is crucial. For a casual date, clean and simple sneakers can do the trick. Opting for a dinner date? A pair of leather sandals or loafers can elevate your look, blending traditional style with modern flair, perfectly suited for the setting.

Layering for the evening

Evenings can get a bit cooler, especially during harmattan season. A lightweight cardigan or a traditional African print jacket not only keeps you warm but also adds an extra layer of style to your outfit.

Color play

Colors play a significant role in our attire. Choose colors that complement your skin tone. Earth tones, vibrant prints, or even the classic black and white can make your outfit pop, depending on what feels right for you.

The right accessories

Accessories should be minimal but meaningful. A classic wristwatch, a beaded bracelet, or even a traditional African necklace can add a personal touch without overwhelming your look.

Grooming is key

Never underestimate the power of good grooming. A neat haircut, trimmed nails, and a subtle fragrance can make a world of difference, showing your date that you care about making a good impression.

Consider the venue

Always consider the venue of your first date. There are a variety of settings, from beachside spots to upscale restaurants. Ensure your outfit matches the ambiance of your chosen location for a harmonious look.

Comfort equals confidence

Above all, wear what makes you feel comfortable and confident. Your outfit should reflect your personality, making you feel at your best. After all, confidence is the best outfit any man can wear.