A lot has happened within the first half of 2020, the good the bad and the ugly.

Coronavirus took over, halting a lot of activities but life indeed must go on.

While we leave with the new normal, Ghanaian celebrities are also staying stylish and giving all the inspiration we need.

Just because we want you to have an amazing new month, we’ve put together some looks from some of your favourite celebs.

These looks will show you how to have that new half slay.

The style icon glammed us with classy sequin apparel matched with a red bag.

Afia showed skin with white crochet apparel. Her long curly hair and flawless make look ethereal fro the month.

The Media goddess has indeed has stepped up her fashion game. Always among the best dresses celebs, she is clad in an African print outfit. The life in her hairstyle, flawless makeup and smile make her look stunning.

The actor, as usual, rocked a stylish red and black apparel. He matched his outfit with black slipper and dark sunglasses.

Joselyn slew in black apparel and matches her look with a red necklace and black long hair.

Stepping out after childbirth, the actress stunned us with gold office dress. She looks gorgeous in her hairstyle and her flawless makeup.