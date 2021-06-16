RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Ian Wright steals the spotlight in this gorgeous Kaftan outfit

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Former England and Arsenal legend, Ian Wright has appeared on our screens in grand style.

Ian Wright
Ian Wright Pulse Ghana

Appearing as a pundit on a number of football coverage, the icon made sure he had all the attention he needed.

Recommended articles

Screaming legendary and style, Ian Wright was African print inspired theme designed by Ghanaian fashion designer Kwaku Bediako of Chocolate Chlotes. He wore the gorgeous layered Kaftan outfit that commanded a second look at every glance.

Ian Wright
Ian Wright Pulse Ghana

He matched his outfit with beautiful accessories. His glasses and smile while posing for the camera made him look amazing.

In a tweet post by Gabby Otchere-Darko, he rethorically asked who the Arsenal legend's designer was writing:

"Who is your designer @IanWright0, looks strikingly familiar"

Kwaku Bediako after being tagged in the post confirmed that his team designed the outfit.

Ian Wright
Ian Wright Pulse Ghana

Ian Wright's outfit has got people talking and giving him African names.

Read comments below:

