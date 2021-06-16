Screaming legendary and style, Ian Wright was African print inspired theme designed by Ghanaian fashion designer Kwaku Bediako of Chocolate Chlotes. He wore the gorgeous layered Kaftan outfit that commanded a second look at every glance.

Pulse Ghana

He matched his outfit with beautiful accessories. His glasses and smile while posing for the camera made him look amazing.

In a tweet post by Gabby Otchere-Darko, he rethorically asked who the Arsenal legend's designer was writing:

"Who is your designer @IanWright0, looks strikingly familiar"

Kwaku Bediako after being tagged in the post confirmed that his team designed the outfit.

Pulse Ghana

Ian Wright's outfit has got people talking and giving him African names.