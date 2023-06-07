In terms of class and sass, Nana Ama McBrown's recent slay is the epitome

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress cum TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown has been serving us with impressive style goals since she became a household name but her choices have gotten more and more interesting over the years.

Nana Ama McBrown is undoubtedly the leading fashion icon in Ghana now.

She has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Nana Ama always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

The fashionista is an adventurous dresser who doesn’t particularly follow “Fashion” rules, instead creates one for herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

One thing is sure, Nana Ama McBrown isn’t afraid to mix the boldest of colours, and we most definitely can’t fault her fashion decisions, in fact, we are here for it.

She is among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to.

We can't help but acknowledge her expertise. Her outfits are indeed gorgeous.

Since assuming her role as a TV host at Media General, Nana Ama gives us back-to-back slays that are breathtaking. She practically sweeps us off our feet with every outfit for every show.

Hence, we have compiled photos that prove that the actress' style is the epitome of class and sass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check the photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana