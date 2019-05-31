The multiple award-winning top models bagged two awards in one night on the 4th of May 2019 to add to her ever-growing industry recognition.

She was honoured by Runway Ghana as a Fashion Icon and for her great impact in the modelling & fashion industry and empowering models to give their best.

The international model also won Model/Brand Ambassador of the year same day at Women Choice Awards Africa making it a duet for the dashing model in one day.

Speaking to select members of the press, Victoria expressed her gratitude to the organizers of the award events and commended them for their commitment towards the growth of the fashion industry.

She went on to encourage models to keep inspiring themselves regardless of the present state of the industry, stating that the fashion industry is evolving around the globe and that Ghana with the rest of Africa will not be left behind.