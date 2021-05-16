RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

James Gardiner is a casual style connoisseur and here's why we love his low-key looks

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Ghanaian actor, James Gardiner is a year older today, May 16, 2021.

James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana

He has always been seen on our screens as one of the hottest guys in every movie. His composure of fashion in some of his movie roles is just exquisite.

Recommended articles

The actor is among the stylish male celebrities making Ghana proud in the entertainment and fashion world.

Over the years, the award-winning actor has modelled many fashion brands. He's got the build and the class to carry off any outfit, no matter how out there it is.

He wears almost every piece of clothing well like it was made specially for him, hence, why many designers clamour to have him wear one of their pieces.

His style is extremely versatile with the charming host being able to swing effortlessly between traditional, casual, high-fashion and suited and booted.

James exudes class anytime he rocks his low-key casual outfits and we are taking inspiration from these looks.

James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana
James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana
James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana
James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana
James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed