It’s a known fact that entertainment and fashion go hand and hand but over the years secular musicians have taken over the fashion industry with their high fashion.

This time, Gospel musicians have stepped up their game and are giving fashion brands a taste for their money.

Award-winning artist, Joe Mettle is amongst the gospel artist revolutionizing the gospel music and fashion.

We totally love his classic and stunning looks anytime her steps out or jump to the stage for a show.

Joe Mettle is the perfect muse and style influencer for young men who want to step up their fashion sense and make a bold fashion statement at any event.

Here are our top 6 photos of the musician which proves he is great a style influencer.

Pulse.com.gh wishes him a glorious birthday.

