One person who has over the years served us stunning corporate look is actress Joselyn Dumas.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in casual outfits.

Complemented with her nude makeup and infectious smiles, the trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection.

Joselyn is stunning us with some of our favourite casual looks from her fashion moments.

Stepping out for a girl’s night or just a stroll through the mall? We hope you find inspiration from Joselyn's wardrobe.

Joselyn Dumas

