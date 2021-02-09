Most people don't have the time to rifle through their entire wardrobe day after day, searching for an appropriate work outfit that's both stylish and comfortable.

Well, we're here to give you some style guides. Today's edition of work styles, we'll be picking our style inspiration from actress Juliet Ibrahim.

She is one of the female celebrities who inspire us with everything she wears. She is a great style influencer on and off the cameras.

Her fashion sense can be described as simple and elegant and her the right footwear to match her apparel.

Juliet is a trendsetter and we must confess that we love everything she wears; simple is the ultimate sophistication.

Juliet Ibrahim

We spotted the actress on her 'gram in a stunning corporate look that got us starring.

Adorned in a colourful burnt orange blouse, Juliet opted for a bodied skirt that had a long V-shaped cape from her waist to her ankle.

Killing style game at any size is all about confidence and learning to embrace your body the way it is and the actress did it to perfection.

Juliet Ibrahim

Her makeup and hairstyle perfectly matched her outfit which made her look ethereal.

Nude heels are trending and we are love how she wore it to match her look perfectly.

The actress is certainly leaving a mark in the fashion industry and we are here for it.