Leather pant is making a comeback and MzVee is giving power style with this look

It’s no news that the fashion world keeps evolving and fashionistas are changing the status quo.
Latest Ghanaian Fashion Trends & Style News | Pulse Ghana
MzVee is giving power style a new look and we can’t help but stun.
Before now, leather pants isn't the easiest to pull off especially for those without good fashion ideas.
Well, we can tell you that it’s a different story today. Fashion designers, editors, stylists, and influencers have decided to give the style a different face.
If you want to serve a subversive chic look, rock a leather pant. It would give you a beautiful look that can’t be ignored.
Ghanaian musician, Mzvee has shared some breathtaking photos on her 'gram. The Dancehall musician real name Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda is serving us chic street style in her latest look.
She looked stunning in a white top paired with trendy wide-leg leather pants. The ‘Natural Girl’ hitmaker rocked her natural cornrow braids.
Mzvee opted for a mild makeup look placing much emphasis on her brown skin as posed for the camera.
The songstress is all shades of confidence and elegance in this outfit as she serves a power look.
Check out the pictures below:
