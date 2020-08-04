The holiday gives you the opportunity to loosen up and dress more casually than you would have done during the week.

If your African print style is tailored to perfection, you'll end up making a fashion statement and setting a trend others might likely follow and we know someone who can inspire your style for the weekend.

Media personality, Anita Akuffo pulls off the best African print styles to any event as seen on her Instagram page.

From her tops to other creative styles, Anita is truly a fashionista and we love her flawless makeup and hairstyles that accompanies her outfits.

Below are some of her outfits that will inspire your next style.

