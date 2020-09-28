Over the years, award-winning actress, Jackie Appiah has proven how much of a style icon she is, either on the red carpet or the streets. Her distinct fashion sense screams ‘Star’ the moment you spot her. Whenever Jackie steps out, she serves the right style goals to die for.

We are inspired by how she takes pieces and blends them together into her own style, a sign of modern sophistication. She makes fashion so easy and comfortable. Few are at par with her beauty and timeless grace.

She also resonated into Ghana’s fashion world as one of the most recognized icons of all time.

Her signature pose and smile “Let’s do the Jackie” has become a household name for almost every young star and even her fellows when taking some photos.

Take a moment to be inspired by her all-white get-ups.

