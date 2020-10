Evidently a trendsetter, Nikki is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, hosting an event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Nikki always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

She is stunning us with some of our favourite casual looks from her fashion moments.

Stepping out for a girl’s night or just a stroll through the mall? We hope you find inspiration from the actress's wardrobe.

Nikki Samonas

Nikki Samonas

Nikki Samonas

Nikki Samonas