One of the most fashionable actors in Ghana is Adjetey Anang. He always proves he is not only good on the screens, but also on top of fashion trends.

The father is definitely making the country proud with his style in the entertainment and fashion world.

Adjetey loves Kaftan outfits and it’s not surprising because he looks amazing in them.

The class that accompanies his style is just stunning and we couldn’t wait to share it with you.

Check photos below and be inspired by his styles. Tell us which one you would love to rock.

Adjetey Anang

Adjetey Anang

Adjetey Anang

Adjetey Anang