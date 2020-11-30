Ghanaian actor, Richard Kweku Asante popularly known as Kalybos has always been seen on our screens as one of the hottest guys in every movie. His composure of fashion in some of his movie roles is just exquisite.

He always gives mush fashion inspiration when it comes to African made fashion style for men.

Although his fashion choices were never like we have never seen before, he has stepped up his game and it came the right time to inspire us.

Kalybos has been very consistent in drafting himself is stunning African fashion design styles on many occasions.

The class that accompanies his style is just stunning and we couldn’t wait to share it with you.

Check photos below and be inspired by his styles. Tell us which one you would love to rock.

Kalybos

Kalybos

Kalybos

Kalybos