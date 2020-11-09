Being stylish or seen as one wasn’t a ‘thing’ for most men but in recent times it’s been such a delight to see.

The modern man isn’t leaving any style tip untouched, it’s in the details and we love to see it.

Ghanaian actor and fashionista, Elikem Kumordzie is amongst the few hot male celebrities who get your attention every time with their style.

Known to be a tailor, he always leaves his fans breathless on the 'gram, especially when adorned in suits, tuxedos, blazers, Kaftans, amongst others.

The ex Big Brother Africa participant turned a year older over the weekend and we love everything about the celebration.

In a series of photos posted on his Instagram page, Elikem was captured in a white suit styled by himself.

He paired his look with a pair of sneakers and black sunglasses.

What makes his look outstanding is his surprise blonde look that complemented his outfit. We know Elikem to have some moustache accompanied by his beard and some hair on his head but they are black coloured.

Going all stylish, the fashionista has changed his black look to a blonde look and he is stepping out so confident in it.

Elikem Kumordzie

He captioned his post, "My Birthday is a day I sit to Reflect on how far I've come and what I could have done differently.

What's the point of having Regrets? Suck it up and FAIL FORWARD.

This year was a whole f**king lot for me, APART FROM Covid 19 slowing things down, my year began when I flew in from SA after hosting an amazing show at the height of my STAGE HOSTING CAREER, upon coming in, there was a story of peaches and cream that moved solely to cream and back to peaches, in summary, a lot of lessons were learnt and I moved away from what could have been awesomeness..

Now, I wake up every morning trying to keep a commitment to my commitment of becoming a successful and much better man, a lot of DISCIPLINE is needed on the journey I just embarked on, and I'll tell you today, let go of your past, appreciate the good past and let go of the bad, put on a mantle of discipline and move forward.

We are all not perfect, but we can be close to it, we just need to be a tad bit more disciplined. If u want a fit body... Discipline

If u want your marriage to hold ... DISCIPLINE

If you want to be a successful entrepreneur...DISCIPLINE

If u want to be a good father... DISCIPLINE.

I have a lot to be thankful for this year, but the one thing I've learnt amidst all my Ups and Downs is to stay disciplined to my new decisions and principles and practices.

And I want to make a VOW here today, to the universe and to myself. With every new decision, I've made this past month and now, I'll stay disciplined to and I'm going to be a better man.

I can’t wait to share my joy with the rest of the world, but like fine wine, it should take time.

Do not let other people’s opinion of you become your reality, people think they know me and my story, but the only STORY they know is what they see on TV and read on the internet.

God bless you all and God bless my new age and new height.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ELIKEM KUMORDZIE.

I'm going out of town on a lonely trip to reflect. Stay posted to my IG stories. To experience the reflections with me."