Irrespective of the colour of the carpet (like literally), people show up in style to impress in front of the cameras.

The 2019 BET carpet was blue honouring the memory of Nipsey Hussle. Top celebrities still showed up with great fashion looks not to play, but simply slay.

Ghana’s Moesha Boduong was in Los Angeles for the 2019 event. The Ghanaian who did not forget her roots wore a simple dress that displayed her allegiance to the West African country.

Rocking a playsuit designed with the popular Kente, Moesha looked stunning with a transparent flowing gown made with mesh lace displaying a portion of the Kente in the side split.

In an international event that saw a lot of people from around the globe, Moesha put Ghana up there on the map standing side by side with other fashion styles and equally impressing.

Here are Moesha Boduong and other best-dressed celebrities at the 2019 BET Awards.

