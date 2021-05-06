Monochrome is the rave and here's how to rock it like MzVee

Nude comes across as a very common colour, some people still find it to pull the monochrome style off.

One person that never runs out of style when it comes to the monochrome look is none other than musician MzVee. We have come to agree that monochrome is MzVee's forte as she rocks it more than anyone would. She has perfected the art of slaying monochrome.

The talented musician chose to step out in nude monochrome and we’re totally in love with the look. She rocked the blazer with pants while teasing us with her black bra. Who said you can't rock blazers with short pants, MzVee did justice to the look with her nude monochrome which gave the casual chic look.

Pairing the outfit with that black slipper heels just makes it more casual and trendy. The colour combination is also right for the season and it’s okay to lose the jacket blazer as well. Mzvee opted for a mild makeup look placing much emphasis on her brown skin as posed for the camera. We love how the ‘Natural Girl’ hitmaker rocked her natural cornrow braids.

Show off your amazing skin this weekend with this stylish look.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana