The "Beyonce and Rihanna" star has released a couple of pictures on Instagram which has set tongues waging in the entertainment industry.

The mother-of-four posted a different set of pictures depicting contrasting themes to mark the day.

With a caption "It's the Queen's birthday", Nadia spots a nose ring and clad overcoat in one of the pictures.

The other theme has the award-winning actress in a hijab with a solemn look to celebrate the occasion.

Ms. Buari was born to the former MUSIGA boss Alhaji Sidiku Buari in Sekondi-Takoradi and attended Mfantsiman Girls High School and the University of Ghana.

Check out the pictures below

Nadia Buari birthday shoot
Nadia Buari birthday shoot
Nadia Buari
Nadia Buari
Nadia Buari birthday
Nadia Buari birthday