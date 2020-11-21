The "Beyonce and Rihanna" star has released a couple of pictures on Instagram which has set tongues waging in the entertainment industry.

The mother-of-four posted a different set of pictures depicting contrasting themes to mark the day.

With a caption "It's the Queen's birthday", Nadia spots a nose ring and clad overcoat in one of the pictures.

The other theme has the award-winning actress in a hijab with a solemn look to celebrate the occasion.

Ms. Buari was born to the former MUSIGA boss Alhaji Sidiku Buari in Sekondi-Takoradi and attended Mfantsiman Girls High School and the University of Ghana.

Check out the pictures below

Nadia Buari birthday shoot

Nadia Buari