Nana Aba Anamoah showcases her enviable model body in a saucy red dress

The colour might come forward as being aggressive sometimes because of how bright and bold it is, but if you need to make an appearance or statement at any event, red is the colour to rock.

Despite the beauty of the colour, it’s tricky to pull off. However, some celebrities have been able to slay with this colour effortlessly and we’re here for it.

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good. The fashionista is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Nana Aba knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

Adorned in a red hot dress, the screen goddess set the whole 'gram on fire as she serves all sexy and confident vibes. The upper part of the dress showed off her beautiful cleavage as she leaves one side of the dress sleeveless.

We love her flawless makeup and hairstyles that accompanied her outfit.

The dress gave her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.