Y’all are not ready for CEO Osebo as he flaunts his newly put together outfit. Dressed in a safari patterned shirt and black pleated skirt, Mr Brown is feeling all fly.

Mr Richard Brown completed his outfit with a pair of ankle boots and dark sunnies with gold rims.

READ ALSO: 'Shut up' - Nana Aba alleged baby daddy slams critics

Dear men, yay .or nay? Is this here to stay or