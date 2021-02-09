You might think that it's too early to shop, but the truth is time flies and you might end up stepping out for your date in outfits that are far from what you envisioned.

Valentine's Day goes farther than getting the right gift and picking the right spot for your date. You also need to lock down your outfits in case you're going for a vacation, but if it's just a date, you still need to look great.

Valentine's Day is another opportunity to dress up in a dashing outfit to impress that special someone.

Ghanaian style influencer and fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo is never one to shy away from making an impact in the fashion stakes.

Whenever she steps out, she makes sure all eyes are focused on her.

In her latest post, the style icon is rewriting her own fashion rules and we are glued to her page for the next post.

Nana Akua Addo

She is pictured in a hot matching red and white camisole and pants while flaunting her beautiful body. She styled her looks with black and a touch of red stiletto matching her outfit and hairstyle perfectly.

Nana Akua opted for mild makeup look placing much emphasis on her red sunglasses as posed for the camera.

She had a beautiful flower in her right hand probably signifying how ready she is for Valentine's Day.