Over the past years, these style influencers have won the hearts of Ghanaians and Africa at large with their iconic looks at various red carpet events.

They can rock shoulders in big-names like Bonang Matheba of South Africa, Toke Makinwa of Nigeria, Boity Thulo of South Africa among others.

The 5th Glitz Style Awards which took place at Movenpick Ambassadorial Hotel was a night of glitz and glam. It was fashion biggest night to best from the rest.

The red carpet moment was telecasted live on TV as celebrities stepped out in their full glory looking extremely stunning in their floor-sweeping gowns, extraordinaire short dresses and the men also gave us a run for our money.

Nikki Samonas, Deborah Vanessa, Fantana, Berla Mundi, Eazzy, Joe Mettle, Kidi, James Gardiner were among our best-dressed celebrities for the night.

The coveted title for the best-dressed red carpet celebrity for the 2019 Glitz Style Awards as conferred by Pulse.com.gh was between Zynnell Zuh and Nana Akua Addo.

Even before the red carpet show, Nana Akua Addo shared a photo of herself in a lovely silver layered dress with two eagles on her shoulders. In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, she revealed that her dress represents the coat of arms of the country.

She wanted to represent Ghana and battle stylishly with attendees from other African countries. She was the talk of the town for days although Nana Akua didn’t have any nominations.

Zynnell Lydia Zuh also lightened up our TV screens in a golden dress with gloves. The dress was tailored to flaunt her silhouette and cleavage.

This is one of the best fascinators we have seen this year. Perfect hair accessory to pair with her beaded dress.

Who is your favourite style icon? Did she nail her look? Share your comments with us.