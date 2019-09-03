The member of Fokn Bois was speaking on Joy FM’s midmorning show, where he stated that Sister Derby’s ex-boyfriends could number up 30.

Wanlov’s revelation was to support his statement that Deborah Vanessa is very intelligent because she can’t remember her ever picking a bad boyfriend.

“ Deborah is very intelligent, I don’t think she had a bad boyfriend before, somebody whom I didn’t like, I think of all her boyfriends, she has had quite a lot … I think she had about 30 ” he said.

Talking about her sister’s breakup with Medikal, Wanlov said they saw it coming and that Sister Derby’s “Kakali Love” song, which she released in reaction to the breakup dram was recorded a long time ago.

Hear more from Wanlov in the video below.