In this part of the African continent, the name ‘ Nana Akua Addo’ is synonymous to high fashion.

Admirably, the Ghanaian style connoisseur has won our hearts and attention with her top-notch style. Nana Akua has joined the long list of celebrities with businesses.

The style icon has launched her own clothing line producing stylish oversized T-shirts and it is the hottest merchandise on the market. The T-shirts features silhouettes of Nana Akua Addo in some of her iconic looks.

Celebrities including Moesha Boduong, Nigeria’s CeeC of Big Brother Fame are rocking the T-shirts and we are loving her vibes.

Nana Akua is an undefeated Queen of the red carpet and the ruler of the street fashion. Let’s flashback to the jaw-dropping moment when Nana Akua twinned with self-made American billionaire, Kylie Jenner.

Her gown was an exquisite fusion of Kim Kardashian’s sequined gown for Met Gala 2016 and Jenner’s silver Balmain gown.

Her exquisite fashion sense has evolved over the years and we were totally speechless when she stepped on the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in a flawless gown.

As the only celebrity representing Ghana, Nana Akua stole the show and our Nigerian fashion enthusiasts bowed down to her.

Can we just talk about the dress she wore for 2017 BET awards? Simply a beautiful masterpiece.

The style icon made headlines with her magnificent red gown and gold mouth accessory at the All Africa Music Awards.

The 2018 Ghana meets Naija was literally at a standstill when the style influencer graced the occasion in red apparel.

She merged street style and red carpet look to get us a mind-blowing look. The fantastic part of her look was the Tony Stark metallic Gold cosplay helmet from the popular action movie, Iron Man.

We cannot wait to see the more designs from her fashion house. Share your favourite Nana Akua Addo's red carpet look with us.