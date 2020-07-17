The TV show host has always been the perfect celebrity to follow when it comes to fashionable dresses that you can wear to events and feel on top of the world.

Nana Ama Mcbrown dresses down stylish and has worked with most of the top Ghanaian designers like Meg’signature, Qouphi Akotuah, Yartel amongst.

She has the perfect skin and sense of style that makes her stand out in every event.

With all these, we were disappointed with her fashion choice during the week.

Nana Ama couldn't break her own record with her outfit, although her hair makeup and heels were gorgeous.

She was spotted in an apparel which looked too big, something more than a maternity dress.

While she tied the belt behind, the dress looked too clumsy and unfit for a celebrity that she is.

Check photos below:

