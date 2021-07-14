Nana Ama McBrown continues her 'gram fashion streak in bright coloured outfit

One watch at Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown’s Instagram page and one will easily fall in love with her. The screen goddess is one of the respected actresses who has won numerous awards for her exquisite acting skills.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Pulse Ghana

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Nana Ama always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully. She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

After hosting her popular Saturday night show, United Showbiz, Nana Ama decided to give a clear view of how her outfit looked like when she posted some photos on her gram.

We can't help but acknowledge her expertise. Her outfit was indeed gorgeous.

The actress rocked a colourful top matched with a high-thigh skirt. Nana Ama made sure she flaunted her beautiful legs without holding back. We love her flawless makeup with the bold red lip colour, sandals heels and hairstyle that accompanied her outfit.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allows her to stand out. If you want to rock a chic style, Nana Ama McBrownis one person you should look out for.