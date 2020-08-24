Monday is one of the busiest and most stressful days of the week. You might find yourself coming out of one meeting only to attend another one.

Staying stylish all through your busy day isn’t a bad idea. It helps you create a presence and leave a good impression on your clients.

Looking good also has a way of helping you get through the day gracefully and actress cum style influencer and fashion guru, Nana Ama McBrown is showing us how to have our Monday slay unapologetically.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the actress is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 corporate looks from Nana Ama McBrown to guide you through the week.

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown