Actress Nana Ama McBrown's style is the most iconic and consistent in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

She stepped out over that weekend and she made sure she turned heads in her sea-blue ensemble.

Nana Ama McBrown

The mother wore a long wrapped gown that showed her beautiful figure. She paired the stunning dress with a red stiletto that matched her lip and nail colour.

While ditching her usual wigs, Nana Ama Mcbrown went natural with her permed her and she looked stunning.

Nana Ama McBrown

We can always count on the actress to bring the subtle, sexy, glamorous looks.