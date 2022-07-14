Nana Ama McBrown goes on a fashion spree on the 'gram with 7 gorgeous looks

That is why we follow the top style influencers to update you on the latest fashion trends to help you make the right fashion choices for your next event.

From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring styles, Nana Ama is certainly leaving a mark and we are here for it.

The actress is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

Nana Ama has been consistent with her decent fashion statements on our screens. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits.

Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

Wherever Nana Ama McBrown appears, she brings the drama, the glamour, and everything in between. She commands all the attention on the red carpet. And for that reason, we wouldn’t even bother showing up if we were asked to share the spotlight with her.

Although the fashionista disappeared from our screens for some time to seek medical care, she is back and is taking her fashion sense to a newer height.

The supermom and wife is giving us back to back fashion spree and we are here for it.

Mrs Mensah always looks simple and elegant and she always chooses the right accessories and footwear to match her outfits. We love how slay so well in both long and short tresses.

In her latest posts, the style icon is rewriting her own fashion rules and we are glued to her page for the next post. Here are some of the looks that got our attention.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana