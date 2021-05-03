RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

O Lord’a Mercy! Kidi is the sexiest man in Ghana with this blonde look

The modern man isn’t leaving any style tip untouched, it’s in the details and we love to see it.

Kidi
Kidi Pulse Ghana

Being stylish or seen as one wasn’t a ‘thing’ for most men but in recent times it’s been such a delight to see.

Musician Dennis Nana Dwamena was known by his stage name Kidi knows how to entertain his audience and he is stealing our attention with his fashion statement. He’s amongst the few hot male celebrities who get your attention every time with their style.

The '3Muisc Artist of the Year' is giving style influencers in Ghana a run for their money.

In a series of photos posted on his Instagram page, Elikem was captured in an al- white shirt and pants with his song "Spiritual" boldly written on them.

He gave us a taste of the same outfit with an all-black colour and we love it. He paired his looks with accessories and black sunglasses.

What makes his look outstanding is his surprise blonde look that complemented his outfit.

Going all stylish, the fashionista has changed his black look to a blonde look and he is stepping out so confident in it.

Check photos below:

Kidi
Kidi Pulse Ghana
Kidi
Kidi Pulse Ghana
Kidi
Kidi Pulse Ghana
Kidi
Kidi Pulse Ghana

