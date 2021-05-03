O Lord’a Mercy! Kidi is the sexiest man in Ghana with this blonde look

Musician Dennis Nana Dwamena was known by his stage name Kidi knows how to entertain his audience and he is stealing our attention with his fashion statement. He’s amongst the few hot male celebrities who get your attention every time with their style.

The '3Muisc Artist of the Year' is giving style influencers in Ghana a run for their money.

In a series of photos posted on his Instagram page, Elikem was captured in an al- white shirt and pants with his song "Spiritual" boldly written on them.

He gave us a taste of the same outfit with an all-black colour and we love it. He paired his looks with accessories and black sunglasses.

What makes his look outstanding is his surprise blonde look that complemented his outfit.

Going all stylish, the fashionista has changed his black look to a blonde look and he is stepping out so confident in it.

Check photos below:

