Years ago, African print dresses were mostly worn to church or very important family occasions. But things are gradually changing and these styles have evolved, hence, they can be worn to any event.

In recent years, we have seen the influx of African print clothing in mainstream fashion. As a fashionista with deep African roots from Ghana, adorning these uniquely authentic pieces like African print dresses is almost like a second nature.

Ace journalist, Oheneyere Gifty Anti is known for promoting Ghana's rich culture and heritage through her dressing.

She is always pictured wearing either African print top, dress or Kaba and slit paired with jewellery made from beads.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allows her to stand out. If you want to rock African print styles, Oheneyere is one person you should look out for.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Oheneyere Gifty Anti