Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei is amongst the actors taking Ghana out to the world with his outstanding acting career.

Aside from his amazing performance on the screens, his fashion statements have always been top-notch.

Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr popularly known as Akwaboah Jnr is also one of the talented musicians in Ghana.

Entertainment and fashion go hand in hand and Akwaboah is one of the musicians who has stepped up his fashion game on the red carpet.

Unfortunately, these two couldn't meet our expectation as best dressed male celebrities on the red carpet at the 2020 EMY Africa Awards ceremony held on Saturday, July 4.

Although Akwaboah looked good for the night, his suit colour looked off matching his black trouser and black long sleeve shirt.

David, on the other hand, was seen in what we call a 'normal look' as compared to what he wears to other events.

Check photos of the two.

Akwaboah Jnr