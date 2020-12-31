Activities were on hold as countries went on lockdown.

But in the last quarter of the year, things gradually began to pick up especially in Ghana. Weddings, awards ceremonies amongst others were held due to some restrictions that were ease. We, however, had to follow all the Covid-19 protocols to avoid being infected by the deadly disease.

We saw events like the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), EMY Africa Awards, Women's Choice Awards, RTP Awards and Ghana Women of the Year Honours take place in the country.

Of course, these are programmes solely aims at honouring people in the country. However, these events have interesting side attraction which is the red carpet.

The red carpet gives room for guests and celebrities put on their A-game to slay and commend their designers.

Whether things go well or they do not turn out as they should, the red carpet looks will be rated. Not for hate or a deliberate attack, it's just for the love of the game. No one is saying go break the bank but simplicity could offer the best life and looks has in store.

This year was no different for the famous faces making their way down the red carpet, but, as with every red carpet, not every celebrity was turning heads for the right reasons. Some celebrities simply failed to wow in understated, uninspired designs.

Check out some of the most disappointing looks on the red carpet in 2020.

This game becomes difficult when someone who is the King of Slayers fails to impress. Bola could’ve gone with a suit. If you decide to go big aside from an already established great look, be ready for the risks. The cloth did not compliment him as it should.

For someone like Claudia we didn’t expect to be in this list but it is what it is. Just a black dress would have been okay, or just the lace fabric outfit would have worked. The combination of the two fabrics was off. She has so much command over her outfits but this time, she just didn’t get it right.

David is amongst the few male celebs who dress to kill at any event. Well, this time he disappointed. His look for the 2020 EMY Awards was just too casual. He was seen in what we call a 'normal look' as compared to what he wears to other events.

For both the VGMA Day-one and the EMY Africa Awards, we were disappointed by Efya's looks.

For EMY Awards, her outfit was perfect for the show she gave but to wear it throughout the night was definitely a NO.

And for the VGMAs, her red dress kept her on the botherline. It was simply a bad look.

For his music, Akwaboah is excellent but he seems to be joining other artists that are always tagged in the worst-dressed category. We didn't even know if his outfit was pyjamas or what?

A short dress like what she wore for the EMY Africa Awards was bad. She definitely not going to break the internet with this.

OMG, I think the VGMAs invitation to Kidi came late. He dressed as if there was a pool auditorium at the event, or there was one but no one talked about?

Afia Pokua is best known for her outstanding journalistic work. Although her fashion game is never like anything we haven't seen before, she doesn't lay her guards down when stepping out for and event.

This time we didn't like how she stepped on the red carpet of the 2020 Ghana Women of the Year Honours.

Her outfit looked too casual. Honestly, her outfit looked like she was either going to the office or went to the event from the office.

The pink and white combo didn't work for Gifty at the VGMAs. It was just off. Better luck next time.

Simplicity is the best. The black gown alone with the high slit would have been perfect. But the bow-looking bandana for the waist destroyed everything.

