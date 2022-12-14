Salma Mumin poses in stunning photos on her birthday

Born in the Upper West of Ghana, Salma has received many awards for her great acting skills and humanitarian work.

Aside from that, she has always been a style influencer since her breakthrough movie and we are inspired by her elegant looks.

The style influencer has a fashion brand christened "Lure" so, slaying outfits and style is a non-negotiable part of her.

Salma set tongues wagging with her beautiful birthday photos.

She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced the gram in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Salma is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows best; praising God and dripping on the 'gram.

On the gram, she captioned her post, "+1 happy birthday to me. I'm grateful Lord."

Her caption came with some stunning photos which have set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.

The actress, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning. She wore a black dress that was aesthetically pleasing featuring enormous and dramatic sleeves.

She paired the couture gown with matching accessories and her hair pulled back into a low bun — showing off her traffic-stopping makeup.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the ever-gorgeous Salma a happy birthday.

Pulse Ghana

